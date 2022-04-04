Police have opened a homicide investigation and charged a man with assault after a 49-year-old died at Oceanic Lodge in Favona on Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have opened a homicide investigation and charged a man with assault after a 49-year-old died at Oceanic Lodge in Favona on Sunday morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man who died in a suspected homicide early on Sunday morning has been described as humble and more likely to break up a fight than start one.

The 49-year-old died following an alleged assault at Oceanic Lodge on Abiru Crescent in Favona, in Māngere.

Police have not released the victim's name as a post-mortem examination and formal identification are yet to be completed.

However the Herald has spoken to several locals who knew the man - either as acquaintances or because they had lived for a time at the lodge where he died.

READ MORE

• Man charged with assault after death at Favona boarding house

• Homicide investigation at rundown boarding house in Favona

• Favona death: Man accused of assault remanded in custody

• Death of baby boy at Favona's Oceanic Lodge 'suspicious'

Police were called to the lodge just before 4am on Sunday to find the man critically injured.

Emergency workers attempted to save him but he died at the scene, and police opened a homicide investigation.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault and was remanded in custody when he appeared in Manukau District Court today.

The man has interim name suppression.

One man who used to live at Oceanic Lodge said it was common for tenants to drink heavily, and doors were open at all hours so people often turned up for parties at the weekends.

But he had never seen the dead man have big drinking sessions at the lodge - nor get into a fight, despite sometimes being called on to deal with issues with tenants.

"He's a good man, he's cool. I like him." He was horrified to hear that the man had died, saying he was a "lovely person" and his death was "a waste".

"He was always a diplomat. Probably [because of] his presence, you don't want to take him on. But you know when people drink, they get tough and they can fight anyone.

"I can see him trying to break something up. He was like that. If anything went down - he's not a bully or anything like that, he's a decent person."

Police at Oceanic Lodge on Sunday after a man died, allegedly following an assault. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Other locals described the dead man as humble and quiet, and said he had often carried out chores at the property.

One woman said she had only met him twice and just to say hello. "He seemed alright, he's just a quiet guy."

Another woman who lived in a nearby lodge said talking to the man he came across as "very humble" and she was saddened to hear of his death.

"He just wasn't that person to fight, he wasn't a fighter."

One police car was still at the scene when the Herald visited Abiru Crescent today.

A person at the lodge asked the Herald to leave the property, saying it was not appropriate to have reporters there as family were grieving.