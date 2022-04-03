More Covid restrictions to be reviewed, why the builders of Transmission Gully have been hit with a multi-million dollar fine and fire crews battle a blaze at Awarua wetlands in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A man has been charged in relation to a homicide investigation at a boarding house in Māngere at the weekend.

Police have confirmed a 37-year-old has been charged with assault and is due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 49-year-old man's death at a boarding house in Favona in the early hours of Sunday morning is continuing, with a scene examination under way today.

"The investigation remains ongoing and we are unable to rule out further charges being laid," a police spokesperson said.

Police were not in a position to release the man's name yet and a post mortem has been carried out this morning.

Police were called to the Abiru Cres address just before 4am and found a man who was critically injured.

He received medical attention from emergency services but died at the scene.

Yesterday police officers could be seen entering the Oceanic Lodge on Abiru Cres and the area remained cordoned off. Eight police cars were parked outside.

Police officers had also been speaking with a person in relation to the incident.

Neighbours were gardening and mowing their lawns, but none of those approached by a photographer at the scene knew what had happened or wished to talk.

Oceanic Lodge - formerly called Abiru Lodge - is among a cluster of boarding houses on the street.

They were considered "lodges of last resort" and were the centre of a government crackdown on slum landlords more than a decade ago, after media reports highlighted the squalid conditions people were living in.