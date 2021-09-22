Favona homicide: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in Favona this week.

A man in his 30s has been charged with the murder of an elderly man in South Auckland this week.

Police said a 33-year-old is due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning charged with murder after the death of a 72-year-old man in the suburb of Favona.

Police were called to an address in the area on Tuesday evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Gollan, of the Counties Manukau Police, said officers were helping the family involved.

"Police are supporting the victim's family at this difficult time and our thoughts are with them as they grieve the loss of a much-loved family member."

The circumstances of the death or whether the victim and the man charged are known to each other have not been revealed by police at this stage.

A post mortem was carried out on the victim yesterday.

Police earlier said officers were speaking with a man who was co-operating with their inquiries.

Authorities were also quick to reassure the local community that they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.