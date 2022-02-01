Israel Adesanya and other MMA fighters react to the sentence of Ofa Folau, a man involved in the attack of Fau Vake, to six months of home detention. Video / NZ Herald

Israel Adesanya and other MMA fighters react to the sentence of Ofa Folau, a man involved in the attack of Fau Vake, to six months of home detention. Video / NZ Herald

Three of four men accused of participating in a street brawl in Auckland's CBD that resulted in the death of popular MMA fighter Fau Vake have now admitted their part in the violence.

Daniel Havili, whose interim name suppression lapsed today, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Vake and assaulting his brother, Ika Fake, with intent to injure him.

He appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning before Justice Sally Fitzgerald. He was given a warning under the three strikes law.

Ofa Folau at the High Court in Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

His lawyer Louise Freyer said Havili wished to engage in restorative justice with the Vake family.

Siofilisi Paongo also appeared before Justice Fitzgerald via audio visual link as he admitted to a representative charge of assault with intent to injure and an additional charge of common assault.

Paongo was remanded on bail, and Havili in custody, until their sentencing in April.

The guilty pleas come months after co-defendant Ofa Folau was sentenced to home detention after admitting to his part in the attack.

One other man awaits trial for the allegations.

Fau Vake died 23 May 2021 from injuries sustained in an attack on Symonds Street. Photo / Supplied

Fau Vake, whose full name is Lifau Tu'iha'aingana Vake, was with brother Ika Vake on Symonds St at around 2.51am on May 16 when the confrontation occurred, according to court documents.

Fau Vake was known for training alongside New Zealand's top mixed martial arts fighters at City Kickboxing, but the brothers were outnumbered, authorities said. Fau Vake was taken off life support at Auckland City Hospital nine days after the incident.

Neither Folau or Paongo were responsible for the blows that resulted in Fau Vake's death, authorities have made sure to point out. Paongo didn't punch Fau Vake at all, instead assaulting his brother, defence lawyer Nalesoni Tupou said.

Police at the scene of a brawl on Symonds St in which Fau Vake was injured. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Vake brothers did not throw any punches themselves and were not the "aggressors", Crown lawyer Claire Paterson said during Folau's sentencing in August.

UFC fighter Dan Hooker was among those who attended the August hearing. He was among the many City Kickboxing members, including fellow UFC star Israel Adesanya, who have campaigned for stiffer sentences since Fau Vake's death.

Outside the courthouse, Hooker disparaged Folau's sentence as "an absolute joke".