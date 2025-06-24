Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Father of teen motorcyclist says one key decision would have saved his son’s life

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Police Serious Crash Unit found Phoenix Boltar was using a dark-tinted visor at the time of the crash, which was not approved for nighttime use as it limited rider visibility.

The Police Serious Crash Unit found Phoenix Boltar was using a dark-tinted visor at the time of the crash, which was not approved for nighttime use as it limited rider visibility.

The father of a 17-year-old motorcyclist who died from blunt-force injuries in an accident believes one different decision that night could have saved his son’s life.

Phoenix Luca Boltar died in 2024 after the motorcycle he was riding hit a grass embankment on a roadside, launching him and the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand