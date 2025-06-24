The impact redirected Phoenix and the motorcycle westward, where they came to rest on the northern road shoulder, adjacent to the eastbound lane.
The finding said it was apparent he had sustained unsurvivable injuries and his death was formally verified at the scene by an attending paramedic.
Coroner Telford said Andre Boltar’s letter served to further underscore the “profound and unimaginable tragedy now faced by so many in the wake of this young man’s death”.
“The New Zealand Transport Agency [NZTA] regularly promotes key messages about motorcycle road safety, including well-known advice on managing speed, staying attentive, and wearing appropriate safety gear.
“However, Phoenix’s case draws attention to a perhaps less widely known aspect of this guidance: that dark or tinted glasses, visors or goggles should never be worn while riding at night.
“I commend this advice to all motorcyclists, as well as to the parents and guardians of young riders, alongside the broader advice on night riding available on the NZTA website.”
The scene evidence suggested the bike entered the right-hand bend near the centreline of the roadway, which in turn naturally forced the motorcycle and rider to the outer edge line of the lane as it exited the bend.
Phoenix only had two months’ riding experience on the motorcycle and it was suggested rider experience was a possible contributing factor in the collision.
The SCU analyst concluded that the combination of speed, rider visibility, riding experience and diverted attention suggested Phoenix was not prepared and/or equipped as he entered the moderate right-hand bend.
“In my view, this succinctly and accurately captures the circumstances that led to Phoenix’s crash.”
