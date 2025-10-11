Advertisement
Father of teen cyclist Fyfa Dawson killed in crash says ‘restorative justice’ brought closure

Al Williams
Richard Dawson and his daughter, Fyfa Dawson.

The father of a teen cyclist killed after a collision with a concrete truck assumed the driver was at fault and would most likely be going through “some kind of hell”.

Richard Dawson wondered if he could talk to the company the driver worked for about his daughter’s death.

