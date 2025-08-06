The coroner found the approved temporary traffic management plan for the site where Dawson was killed was “vehicle-centric”.
Despite a 1m sealed shoulder for cyclists being specified in the plan, it was not available that day because it was filled with road cones, and cyclists using the pedestrian pathway were in a complete blind spot for heavy vehicle/truck drivers.
There was no gate controller to stop vulnerable road users crossing when trucks were entering or exiting the work site gate. Road users were also not given clear information about where pedestrians or cyclists should be.
Her aunt Caryn Dawson said the findings had opened a “deep wound” for the family, and she called for the Government to urgently review the state of the coronial processes, including the resourcing and workloads placed on coroners.
“How can a family begin to heal while waiting, year after year, for answers?
“Now that the report has finally been released, it has reopened a deep wound; we are transported back to that devastating day as if it happened yesterday.
“The pain is raw, the memories remain vivid, it is a harrowing experience to relive.”
Dawson said a timelier process would allow for recommendations to be implemented sooner, potentially preventing similar deaths in future.
‘Much needs to change’
Caryn Dawson said the coroner’s findings confirmed what the family had long believed.
“She was failed by the latent flaws in the vehicle-centric design of the temporary traffic management system.
“A safe and satisfactory route for cyclists was not provided, and as a result, Fyfa lost her life.
“The time it takes depends on the complexity of how the person died, the evidence the coroner needs to gather and whether the coroner is waiting for a prosecution or any other investigation to finish.”
Coroner: Cyclists must be a key part of traffic management plans
The inquiry into Dawson’s death was a complex one that also went through a police decision-making process on whether criminal charges were needed, and a WorkSafe investigation.
Coroner Thomas said in her findings that a shift in approach to temporary traffic management had occurred across the industry since Dawson died.
That included a new focus on a risk-based approach to the design and implementation of plans.
“Cyclists must be a key part of the design and delivery of temporary traffic management plans during roadworks; I acknowledge industry changes have been made since 2019, and some lessons learned.
“However, it must not be forgotten, Ms Dawson’s death has illustrated system-level errors in the implementation of a vehicle-centric temporary traffic management plan which did not clearly communicate to road users where cyclists should ride and did not provide satisfactory options for cyclists.”
• NZTA consider a scheme that would provide heavy vehicle users with a free Fresnel lens that gives drivers a wide-angle view of the passenger side area to help them see in their blind spot.
