Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cyclist Fyfa Dawson’s death prompts call for safety measures and timelier investigations

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Cyclist Fifya Dawson was 19 when she was hit by a truck and killed. Photo / Supplied Caryn Dawson

Cyclist Fifya Dawson was 19 when she was hit by a truck and killed. Photo / Supplied Caryn Dawson

The death of a teen cyclist killed after a collision with a concrete truck has prompted calls for change from the coroner – and the victim’s grieving family.

Fyfa Dawson was cycling through a temporary traffic management site on Springs Rd during construction of the Christchurch motorway in October 2019

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save