Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Father of man who drowned in Wellington Harbour appalled by Andrew Little’s video

RNZ
3 mins to read

Andrew Little announced the removal of temporary safety fences on Wellington's waterfront, sparking criticism. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Andrew Little announced the removal of temporary safety fences on Wellington's waterfront, sparking criticism. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

The father of a man who drowned in Wellington Harbour is appalled that new Wellington mayor Andrew Little filmed a video announcing the removal of safety fences near where another man drowned more recently.

Temporary fences have been in place around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save