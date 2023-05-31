A father and son have appeared in court on the same day and have both been jailed.

A father and son have appeared in court on the same day and have both been jailed for separate offending.

Justin Thornicroft, 52, and his son Thoren Thornicroft, 32, appeared at a sentencing hearing in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

Thoren Thornicroft, a tattooist with a fear of needles, was up first. He faced 10 charges, the most serious of which was receiving a Mazda Demio that had been stolen from a car park at Wellington Hospital after its owner was admitted there for treatment.

Thornicroft was given the car in return for doing a tattoo for another person.

Defence counsel Stephen Yee said Thornicroft thought the car was “suspect” because its ignition had been removed and replaced by a screwdriver. However, he checked the vehicle on the Carjam website and it did not show up as stolen.

Judge John McDonald said Thornicroft would have to have been an “idiot” not to know it was stolen, “and you’re certainly not that”.

Thoren Thornicroft had also pleaded guilty to various driving offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to remain stopped for police – related to a police chase through Hastings involving the stolen Mazda in November last year.

“Police gave up the chase due to the danger to the public,” Judge McDonald said.

Earlier in November, Thoren Thornicroft had been stopped driving another car without lights.

He refused to give a blood sample, telling police he could not stand needles. That led to a charge of refusing a police officer’s request to undergo a blood test.

Judge McDonald questioned Thornicroft about how he could make a living from being a tattoo artist if he was afraid of needles.

“It’s different when it goes into a vein,” replied Thornicroft, who has tattoos himself, including on his neck.

He said that he had grown up in an environment where people injected themselves with needles.

The court was told that Thornicroft, who was also charged with breaching prison release conditions and possession of methamphetamine utensils, had a history of dishonesty and was assessed as having a high likelihood of reoffending.

No address was available for an electronically monitored sentence.

He was jailed for 18 months and disqualified from driving for eight months after his release date.

Immediately after he was sentenced, his father came into the dock, having pleaded guilty to three charges of shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine utensils, trespass and being in an enclosed yard.

Yee said that being held in the cells with his son had caused the older Thornicroft to reflect on how his actions had affected his family.

He said Justin Thornicroft’s offending had been prompted by desperation and homelessness or transience.

Judge McDonald said Thornicroft senior had entered Pak’n’Save Hastings three times and stole on each visit.

On one occasion, he had more than $1000 of goods loaded into a trolley but “thought better of it and only stole the scotch fillet”.

He stole fillet steak on another occasion and other grocery items on the third.

Judge McDonald said Justin Thornicroft was a serial shoplifter into whom the Probation Service had put a “huge” amount of effort during his 35 years in the criminal justice system.

He sentenced Thornicroft, who has been in custody since December, to nine months in prison.