A man has died after getting into difficulty in the Awanui River near Kaitaia today. Image / Google Maps

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the Awanui River in the Kaitaia area of the Far North.

Emergency services were first called to the river at 10.40am.



The man, aged in his 50s, was found deceased in the river by emergency services shortly after 11am.



Police say the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Iwi have carried out a blessing at the river and placed a rāhui on the site for five days.

MORE TO COME