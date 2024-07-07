He said a woman got out of a van that was involved in the incident and “ran to him” before two cars “pulled over and ran to help as well”.

The witness said the cyclist appeared to have suffered horrific head and arm injuries.

He said Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) responded quickly, arriving just “two minutes” after the call was made. Police arrived soon after, while firefighters were still performing CPR, the witness said.

According to the witness, the victim was not wearing a helmet.

“He was wearing a black bandana around his head and he wasn’t wearing a helmet and the other witnesses looked pretty worried for the kid, so the cops stopped the traffic and then the road was shut while they cleaned up the scene,” he said.

Bike New Zealand’s Simon Telfer said they feel a responsibility to keep all road users safe in the community.

“Bike Wānaka is devastated to hear about the death of a person riding a bike in Wānaka on Saturday,” he said.

Telfer said the area where the death occurred is a busy junction of the state highway, with various cycle and shared paths.

“The network of cycle paths in Wānaka has grown significantly over the past four years and is getting very high usage. This has been the result of a high level of investment and collaboration between QLDC, Waka Kotahi and local advocacy groups.

“Unfortunately, protection is not able to be provided on every street and every route in town.”

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of SH84 and Anderson Rd at about 3.50pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene.

“The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Police want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who would have dashcam footage.

“If you can assist, please get in touch via our 105 service and quote event number P059269528.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Wānaka at 3.48pm.

“We responded with one ambulance, one manager and one helicopter to the scene.”