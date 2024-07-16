“She was making a left turn and he collided with the driver’s door and went over the top of the vehicle and hit his head,” Perkins said.

It is understood the collision occurred when the rider was on the wrong side of the road and hit the side of the vehicle at a considerable speed.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Perkins wants to remind motorists to maintain focus while they’re driving.

“Just don’t get complacent, be aware of your surroundings and look ahead of the intersection, observe what’s going on around you,” he said.

One of the first witnesses of the fatal Wānaka crash involving a cyclist and a van has spoken of coming across the traumatic scene.

The witness, who was one of the first on the scene, was driving home when it happened.

The witness said the cyclist appeared to have suffered horrific head and arm injuries.

A police spokesperson said they are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash or anyone who might have dashcam footage.

They ask you contact police by calling 105, or make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, referencing file number 240706/6871.