Fatal two-vehicle crash near Tawa involved two drivers known to each other

The crash involved two vehicles known to each other, said police. Photo / NZME

A two-vehicle crash that left one man dead earlier this week involved two drivers who were known to each other, says police.

The two-car crash occurred on State Highway 1 near Tawa at 3.20am on Thursday morning.

A 54-year-old man died at the scene while the other driver – a 32-year-old man suffered moderate injuries.

Police expect to release the name of the deceased man later today.

Wellington Road Policing Manager Inspector Wade Jennings said the two vehicles appeared to be in contact with one another.

"Initial enquiries suggest the vehicles made contact while travelling side by side, above the temporary posted speed limit."

He also said they were disappointed with the behaviour of motorists who drove past the crash scene filming on their cellphones.

"While this is an offence and a serious safety risk, we also urge motorists to be mindful of the privacy and dignity of those involved."