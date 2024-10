A man has died after the tractor he was driving crashed on Northbank Rd, near Wairau River. Photo / Google Maps

A 30-year-old man from Marlborough has died after the tractor he was driving crashed at Onamalutu, Marlborough.

Police were alerted after 8pm to the crash on Northbank Rd near Wairau River.

Enquiries are being made into the cause of the crash. The man's death has been referred to the Coroner.