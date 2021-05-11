Fatal RSE workers van crash: 19-year-old Havelock North driver yet to plead

A vanload of seasonal workers was struck by a wine tanker as the van crossed the highway. Photo / NZME

A Havelock North man is yet to plead to charges relating to the death of a passenger and injuries to 9 others in a van crash on the Napier-Taupō highway last year.

Nicholas Timothy Yorke, 19, faces 1 charge of careless driving causing death and 9 charges of causing injury.

Name suppression lapsed when no further application was made by defence council in Napier District Court today.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh was told the crash report had not yet been provided and the defendant was not yet in a position to plead.

The charges follow a mid-morning crash at Tarawera on October 19, when a vanload of seasonal workers was struck by a wine tanker as the van crossed the highway to a cafe car park.

Both vehicles had been travelling towards Taupō.

Yorke, also badly injured in the crash, and due for further surgery, was remanded at large to appear again on June 16.