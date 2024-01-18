Police visit Golriz Ghahraman’s home as investigations continue, the terrifying moment a prowler is caught on camera and Kiwis flock to book their next getaway in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car on State Highway 60 in a small town west of Nelson yesterday is being remembered as a brother and a friend.

Anthony Keen, also known as Avodah Kaikoura, died in the crash near the intersection with Mapua Dr, Māpua, shortly after 2.30pm.

Keen, who was a member of the Riccarton Baptist Church in Christchurch, died at the scene.

The church posted a tribute to Keen online.

“Our prayers and support go out to the family and friends of Anthony Keen (Avodah Kaikoura), who was tragically killed in a motorbike accident yesterday,” it says.

“Anthony was a brother and friend to all the Avodah members and is remembered as a man sold out for Jesus, who gave his life to introduce others to Him too.

“We come together as a community at this time to support each other in this grief. Please reach out if you need to talk, vent, cry or just be, with someone else.”

The crash closed the road for several hours while the police Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.