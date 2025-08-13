Police said the teenager’s other charges are one count of dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing injury and one count of failing to stop for flashing red and blue lights.
Hassan said police inquiries are continuing and further charges may result.
“A critical incident investigation also remains ongoing, as well as inquiries by the IPCA [Independent Police Conduct Authority].
“We are continuing to support our people through the process, as well as the families that have been impacted by the tragic events that Friday night.”
Nearby residents told the Herald they heard a vehicle travelling at speed just before the crash.
“It was just insane the speed they were going,” one said.
Photos from the scene showing where the vehicle left the road appeared to show it had cleared a stream before coming to rest against a house, where an occupant said all four teens had to be cut from the vehicle.
