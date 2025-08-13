Advertisement
Fatal Kumeū crash: 18-year-old charged, court appearance next week

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A teenager is facing multiple charges over a high-speed fatal crash in Kumeū after he failed to stop for police.

Police have been investigating the single-vehicle crash, which was on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway at 8.20pm on June 27.

All four occupants of the vehicle ended up in hospital.

16, a passenger in the vehicle, was critically injured and died in hospital on July 1.

