Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Fatal hit-and-run in Te Awamutu - police appeal for witnesses to pedestrian death

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in Te Awamutu last night.

The crash occurred on Sloane Street about 9.04pm.

A person was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing.

DO YOU KNOW MORE - CONTACT SENIOR JOURNALIST ANNA LEASK

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“The vehicle involved failed to stop,” said a police spokesperson this morning.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand