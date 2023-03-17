Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run in Te Awamutu last night.

The crash occurred on Sloane Street about 9.04pm.

A person was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

“The vehicle involved failed to stop,” said a police spokesperson this morning.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.