A driver has died in a car accident in Hastings overnight. Photo / File

One person has died and another is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Hastings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Southampton St West, near the intersection with King St South, about 12.20am.

One driver died at the scene. The other was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.