A Police officer was among those injured in the crash. Photo / File

A Police officer was among those injured in the crash. Photo / File

Police have confirmed this morning that the bus involved in a fatal crash north of Auckland was a tour bus.

One person is dead and 16 people were injured in the crash involving a bus and two cars - including a police car - on SH1 near Warkworth on Saturday evening.

The Herald understands a majority of those injured were tourists.

“The bus involved was a tour bus, not a regular passenger bus,” a police spokeswoman told the Herald this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a tweet the SH1 reopened at 2.30am after being closed due to the crash.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said yesterday one person had died in the crash.

“The vehicles involved were a bus and two other vehicles, one of which was a Police patrol vehicle,” Hassan said.

“Shortly before the crash, staff in the patrol vehicle had observed another vehicle travelling at excess speed on SH1.

“Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.”

The driver of that car died.

St John said it treated 16 injured people; including two who had serious injuries. The police officer suffered moderate injuries.

The injured people were taken to Auckland City Hospital and North Shore Hospital.

Hassan said the bus was carrying about 40 passengers.

“Police staff will now work to support all of those involved in the crash,” she said.

“The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and will establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“The IPCA will also be notified.”