Fatal crash near Wellsford, north of Auckland, closes part of State Highway 1

One person has been killed in a crash on State Highway 1 north of Auckland early this morning.
Emergency services were called to SH1 between Coronation St and Whakapirau Rd at Te Hana just after 5am.
Police confirmed the driver - the sole occupant of the car - died at the scene.
The circumstances of the crash are not yet known. However, the Serious Crash Unit is at the site carrying out a scene examination.
As a result, SH1 between School Rd and Whakapirau Rd is closed. Motorists are advised there is a detour in place, and they should expect delays or delay their travel times today.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the serious crash on its social media channels shortly after 6am.
The detour for north-bound traffic is via School Rd, Wellsford Valley Rd and Whakapirau Rd back onto SH1.
Read More
- Police pursuit fatal crash: Man fleeing patrol killed cyclist, Auckland trial hears - NZ Herald
- Avalon triple fatal crash: Driver admits manslaughter, driving charges - NZ Herald
- Police pursuit fatal crash: Driver was trying to hide car under blankets, witnesses say - NZ He...
- Glen Eden fatal: Car being sought by police prior to crash - NZ Herald
- Auckland fatal crash: Cyclists and trucks on Stanley St a 'recipe for disaster', says Bike Auck...
The same detour, in reverse, is in place for south-bound traffic.
Road authorities warned that the detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.
Second fatal crash in hours
The incident comes hours after another fatal crash in Takanini, South Auckland, last night.
Emergency services were called to Takanini School Rd about 9pm after reports a car had crashed into a parked vehicle on the street.
"Sadly, the driver of the car - the sole occupant - died at the scene," a police statement said.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.