Fatal crash between car and van in Hokitika

Emergency services were called to a crash in Hokitika at about 1.22pm on Wednesday.

A person has died after a crash between a car and a van in Hokitika.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 6 near the Kumara Junction at about 1.10pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances.

A St John spokesman said two other people suffered moderate injuries and one person serious injuries.

The road was closed on Wednesday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were on the scene at 1.55pm and a person was trapped in their vehicle.