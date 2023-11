The transport agency closed SH1 between Great North Rd and Saleyards Rd just after 4.30pm yesterday. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1, Kamo, Whangārei on Saturday.

The crash, which police said occurred at about 4.30pm, resulted in the closure of SH1 between Great North Road and Saleyards Road by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, and said this afternoon that a person has died.

Emergency services attended the crash, and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.