Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fast-tracked Bay of Islands marina advances; faces backlash from locals, iwi

RNZ
4 mins to read

Local iwi and hapū Ngāti Kuta, Patukeha and Ngāti Hine are against a fast-tracked Waipiro Marina Project. Photo / RNZ

Local iwi and hapū Ngāti Kuta, Patukeha and Ngāti Hine are against a fast-tracked Waipiro Marina Project. Photo / RNZ

By Emma Andrews of RNZ

The Bay of Islands community is shocked that a fast-tracked marina proposal will progress to the next stage.

The approval on Monday by Minister of Infrastructure Chris Bishop comes with no support from local iwi and hapū Ngāti Kuta, Patukeha, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save