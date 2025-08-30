Advertisement
Farmers’ ‘extraordinary generosity’ boosted by price jump in Daffodil Day lamb sale

Chris Knox
By
Data Editor and Head of Data Journalism·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Friday’s Daffodil Day sale at Matawhero Livestock Centre raised $70,000 for the Cancer Society signalling “the market was turning” with lambs selling for as much as $300 each.

PGG Wrightson’s regional livestock manager for the East Coast, Jamie Hayward, said 370 lambs donated by local farmers were sold to raise

