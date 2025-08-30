“Up and down the country, anyone who donates should be celebrated.”
Some of the lambs sold for $300 each. This is up from recent high prices of $220 a head and only two months ago, the top price for male lambs at the weekly Matawhero sale was $201.
Hayward said it looks like “the market is turning” and the higher prices for lambs are starting to be seen around the country.
He said that even though the lambs were donated, they fetched market prices and “that was what they were worth”.
Friday’s sale was the 26th edition of the PGG Wrightson-ANZ Annual Daffodil Day Sheep Drive.
“Donators, auctioneers and transport companies really come together and contribute to the success seen year-on-year,” ANZ relationship associate Michelle Hawea said.
“The rural community we have here is unreal. They are generous and humble beyond words.”
Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said transport firms Heikells Transport, Robb Brothers and Harvest Matawhero Transport support the event by carting donations to saleyards without charge, while their office staff are “amazing”.
Faulkner said the “extraordinary Daffodil Day fundraising efforts provide confidence” and lift the smaller community initiatives.
“When farming is doing well, then those community initiatives also do well.”
