Friday’s Daffodil Day sale at Matawhero Livestock Centre raised $70,000 for the Cancer Society signalling “the market was turning” with lambs selling for as much as $300 each.

PGG Wrightson’s regional livestock manager for the East Coast, Jamie Hayward, said 370 lambs donated by local farmers were sold to raise money for the Cancer Society.

One anonymous local farmer donated 50 lambs he had raised specifically for the event.

Federated Farmers national board member Sandra Faulkner was “blown away by the extraordinary generosity of farmers who donated”.

“As a breast cancer survivor and someone who has received the Cancer Society’s amazing support, I can’t thank people enough,” Faulkner said.