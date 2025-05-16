Advertisement
Cattle market confidence high with large yarding at Matawhero sale

2 mins to read

Male lambs stole the spotlight, reaching a top of $201, with lighter types easing back to $140. Photo / Trevor Brown

The weekly sheep sale at Matawhero on Friday saw a strong yarding of around 3500 lambs presented, numbers doubling on last week’s sale, and the buying bench responded.

Male lambs stole the spotlight, reaching a top of $201, with lighter types easing back to $140.

“That’s a decent lift on last week and shows the confidence is still ticking along,” PGG Wrightson’s Aston Fitzgerald said.

“Ewe lambs topped out at $172, back just $2 from last week, with quality holding steady across the board.

“Mixed sex lambs reached up to $164, holding ground on last week’s values.

“A small line of prime lambs filled the gaps nicely, with the better sorts fetching up to $184 — a tidy return for vendors.

“Overall, a stronger result across the board, especially for heavy males, with buyer demand matching the jump in numbers.

“Tuesday’s Cattle Fair did not disappoint,” he said.

“A yarding of 2800 head rolled in, one of the biggest we’ve seen in some time, and there was plenty of interest from both local and outside buyers.

“Cows - both vetted-in-calf and dry - ranged from $2230 down to $720, depending on frame and condition,” Fitzgerald said.

“R2 steers made solid money - from $2840 down to $1300, while R2 heifers sold from $2290 down to $870.

“In the weaners, steers hit a cracking high of $1410, with lighter lines back to $550.

“Weaner heifers traded from $1050 to $430, and weaner bulls reached up to $1490, and with the older bulls out to $2800.

“A massive day and plenty of confidence in the cattle market.”

