Male lambs stole the spotlight, reaching a top of $201, with lighter types easing back to $140. Photo / Trevor Brown

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

16 May, 2025 03:20 AM 2 mins to read

Male lambs stole the spotlight, reaching a top of $201, with lighter types easing back to $140. Photo / Trevor Brown

The weekly sheep sale at Matawhero on Friday saw a strong yarding of around 3500 lambs presented, numbers doubling on last week’s sale, and the buying bench responded.

Male lambs stole the spotlight, reaching a top of $201, with lighter types easing back to $140.

“That’s a decent lift on last week and shows the confidence is still ticking along,” PGG Wrightson’s Aston Fitzgerald said.

“Ewe lambs topped out at $172, back just $2 from last week, with quality holding steady across the board.

“Mixed sex lambs reached up to $164, holding ground on last week’s values.