Farmer Time for Schools national co-ordinator Marie Burke with her husband, Rob.

Farmer Time for Schools has reported a successful second year connecting farmers with Kiwi students and their teachers.

Student participation in the educational programme increased by 8 per cent from 2022 to nearly 1100 students.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from both farmers and teachers reaffirms to me the importance and value of this initiative,” said the national co-ordinator for Farmer Time for Schools, Marie Burke.

She said the next focus was to recruit more candidates from the education sector.

“We have many farmers eager to participate, but currently face a shortage of teachers.”

Set up by Beef + Lamb New Zealand Inc, Farmer Time for Schools has expanded significantly from its beginning in 2022 when just eight farmer-teacher pairs made up the pilot group.

By the end of 2023, 95 teacher-farmer pairs and 2115 students had experienced the programme. .

Farmer Time for Schools is now open to rural and urban schools.

Burke said the programme initially underestimated interest from rural schools, assuming those students already knew about agriculture.

“However, it became clear that even children attending rural schools may lack food production knowledge.”

Now in its third year, Farmer Time for Schools aims to broaden its reach; a trial is under way with Te Kura, formerly the Correspondence School, to test the programme’s suitability for distance learners.

Farmer Time for Schools survey results

Farmer Time for Schools conducts an annual survey to find out how the programme is tracking.

This year’s survey results revealed that all teacher respondents found Farmer Time for Schools offered a valuable learning experience for their class; while all farmer respondents expressed enjoyment in connecting with students through the online sessions.

Further key results from the survey include:

Teacher feedback indicates Farmer Time for Schools related to other applied learning scenarios, particularly for science and maths.

All responding teachers felt Farmer Time for Schools helped students develop a greater awareness of food producers’ work and introduced them to career options in the primary industries.

All responding farmers believe introducing Farmer Time for Schools to as many schools as possible would have a positive effect on the future of farming in New Zealand.

Farmer Time for Schools feedback

Sandra Howard is a teacher at Tamatea Intermediate in Hawke’s Bay. She was matched with Southland farmers Colin and Dot McDonald through Farmer Time for Schools.

Howard said that through the programme, her students gained an understanding of food production, environmental sustainability and community engagement.

“By actively participating and connecting with our farmers on a regular basis, my learners acquired a multifaceted education that extended beyond the classroom.”

The McDonalds also speakhighly of their Farmer Time for Schools experience.

“We love it and have found it quite therapeutic as the kids are so pro-farming and interested in everything.”

The McDonalds have worked with the same class for two years. Dot McDonald reckoned they’d made an impression on the students.

“They were asking what sort of jobs they could do in agriculture, one asked how a town girl could become a shepherd,” she said.

“We need these bright young people in all aspects of farming and if we can give them a look at what’s possible, maybe they will choose careers in the primary industries.”

Howard also noted the influence of Farmer Time for Schools on her students.

“Some of my learners are now considering a job in farming.”