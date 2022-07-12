Farmer Time: New initiative sending farmers back to school

Farmer Time links farmers with primary and intermediate school children through virtual classroom sessions using video call technology. Photo / Supplied

Farmers across the country are being asked to go back to school as a part of a new educational programme for children called Farmer Time.

The initiative links farmers with primary and intermediate school children through virtual classroom sessions using video call technology.

Students regularly chat live with their matched farmer, gaining an understanding of farming across the seasons and providing real-world examples of what they're learning during the school year.

The programme originated from UK farmer Tom Martin, aka "Farmer Tom".

"This is my imitative but it's really a gift to farming and the world and I'm so excited that it's gaining traction down in New Zealand," Martin told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Farmer Time had been running for about five years in the UK and involved 850 farmers, Martin said.

He regularly kept in touch with each farmer to see how they were progressing.

"I'm just hearing some great feedback about how they're connecting with the children," he said.

"Farmer Tom" Martin started the initiative in the UK. Photo / Supplied

"They're illustrating so many subjects, from genetics through to climate change, soil farming, nutrition – you name it – and they're ... using their farm as an example."

Beef + Lamb Inc. brought Farmer Time to New Zealand and chief executive Kit Arkwright was keen to see food producers from all sectors get involved.

"Farmer Time puts actual farmers in front of children and gives them genuine insights into how our food is being produced. The feedback from both teachers and farmers has been incredible."

A pilot programme, which involves eight farmer-teacher pairings across six schools with approximately 184 students, ran across term one, with many pairings staying with the programme in term 2.

Marie Burke, a sheep and beef and crop farmer from Tairāwhiti/Gisborne region is one of the farmers participating in the pilot.

Burke and her husband Rob are paired with a school in Orewa, Auckland.

She encouraged other farmers to sign up for the initiative.

"The teachers and children we've been matched with have loved learning about what we do and how we grow food.

Gisborne farmers Rob and Marie Burke have been paired with a school in Orewa, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

"My husband was initially unsure when I first mentioned Farmer Time, but he's really enjoyed the interactions we've had with the class we're matched with, and is now almost a bigger fan than I am."

Tom Martin said the Farmer Time programme was not only beneficial for everyone involved, but for farming in general.

Listen to Jamie Mackay's full interview with Farmer Tom Martin on The Country below:

"The thing that's really exciting for me as a farmer is that those children in New Zealand and here in the UK, after several calls … they will actually know a farmer - so many people in both our nations … don't even know a farmer.

"The times we're going into where food, water and the environment are going to be such a challenge … to actually know a farmer, to have that credible witness, is so, so important.

"I would encourage any farmer or teacher to sign up."

Food producers who want to get involved or find out more information can visit: www.farmertime.co.nz