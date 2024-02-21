Kapowairua Waitai won the junior section when Far North’s Got Talent was held in 2017. That win gave her the confidence to continue and earlier this year she performed on the Aotearoa Stage at One Love Concert. The talent quest is on again and the call has gone out for people keen to take part.

The Far North has plenty of terrific musical and performance talent, and after a six-year hiatus, Far North’s Got Talent is back for those budding entertainers to showcase what they have got.

The talent show last ran in 2018 after two previous events.

In the 2017 edition then pint-sized Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi student Kapowairua Waitai owned the stage the moment she appeared in her cut-off denims and specially braided hair, her enormous voice making no race of the junior section with her flawless rendition of the soul classic Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.

That early success gave Waitai the confidence to continue and she had her debut on the Aotearoa Stage at One Love Concert this year.

FNGT organiser Micah Tawhara said FNGT aimed to give talented youngsters the courage and confidence to show off their skill and hopefully take them to the next level.

“And just look at Kapowairua. She has now achieved one of her dreams [performing at One Love] and we hope that FNGT will give others the opportunity to really shine.’’

Hop-hop dance crew Hush used Red Riding Hood as their inspiration for a winning performance at Far North's Got Talent when it was last held in 2018. Photo / Kirsty Saxon

Tawhara said there was so much extraordinary talent in the Far North and the community had been crying out for the competition to return.

‘’It’s a collaboration and we’re hoping to get funding from the council and Foundation North - but essentially [Taipa Area School music teacher] Christian Mcdonald with backing from the NZ Music Commission, myself and Boycie Tawhara [NXTLVL Events] and Hinemoa and team [Shine on Kaitāia] with Tiare Lanigan’s mother, Reo Lanigan, are planning this kaupapa to search for the next best of the best Far North Talent,’’ she said.

They have organised a wananga and programme across the next four months for budding artists and have sought interest from schools and kura across the Far North seeing if students want to participate.

The first Wananga Tuatahi, from March 18-22 is a five-day wananga at Kenana Marae for applicants in music and dance. McDonald will be leading the kaupapa with the support of experienced mentors Hani Totorewa (Katchafire), Laughton Kora (Kora), Kenape Saupese (Tomorrow People), Rodney Fisher (Goodshirt) and more. The Wananga will involve breakout workshops and cater for a maximum of 80 students/whanau to prepare them with performing arts skills and to help build confidence before the auditions.

Opportunities for tamariki from this wananga also include entrance into Smokefree Rockquest, Bandquest and songwriting competitions and can be applied to NCEA credits.

There will then be four audition rounds with local musicians providing feedback on performances and selecting a group of Te Hiku finalists.

Audition 1: Te Kura o Te Kao – April 5

Audition 2: Taipa Area School – April 12

Audition 3: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru – May 3

Audition 4: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro – May 10

There may also be online auditions for tamariki who can’t make the audition rounds. Tamariki are encouraged to attend the first wananga to best prepare them for their audition.

The FNGT’24 finals wananga on May 25 and 26 will focus on providing the Far North finalists on perfecting their performance for the Grand Final, which will be judged by established artists from NZ’s entertainment industry.

Cash and music/dance opportunities can be won. The carved trophies for best overall Junior and best overall Senior artist will also be presented and there is a new section with Tiare Lanigan as the corner stone for best composition - original waiata.

The FNGT’24 Grand Final will be held June 22 at Te Ahu.

All information can be found at the Far North’s Got Talent Facebook Page.



