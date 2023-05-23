‘Ready, Set!’ from Whangārei Boys’ High School took out first place at this year’s Northland final at Whangārei Boys’ High School on Saturday night

‘Ready, Set!’ from Whangārei Boys’ High School took out first place at this year’s Northland final at Whangārei Boys’ High School on Saturday night.

The programme, which is now in its 36th year, is held nationwide with events held in venues in 21 regions from Northland to Invercargill - hosting thousands of young musicians every year.

Nathaniel Watson, the drummer of Ready, Set!, spoke highly of the music department at Whangārei Boys’ High School after the win.

“They [teachers past and present] taught us everything we know, they taught us how to be performers,” the 16-year-old said.

“The environment in our music department, like the other people in our class, they are really supportive. We cheer each other on, it’s great, it’s amazing.”

The Ready, Set! line up is Ethan Worthington (guitar), Luka Woods (vocals), Watson (drums) and Kiahn Bunyan (bass).

Second place in the band category went to ‘the good days’ from Renew School, made up of Josiah Boucher (vocals), Matthew Cullen (acoustic Guitar) and Sihoo Lee (electric guitar).

They join solo-duo winners Isabela Cameron from Huanui College (first) and Lucy Middleton from Whangārei Girls’ High School (second) with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists to play off at Auckland’s Q Theatre on September 16.

For rockquest founder Pete Rainey, participating in the arts can have a big positive impact on young people.

“The arts in education play a huge role in helping our young people to face the future with a set of skills that give them flexibility, creativity, ability to cooperate and work in groups. Skills they can apply in life wherever it takes them.”

The full list of awards for Northland is:

Band 1: Ready, Set!, Whangārei Boys’ High School

Band 2: the good days, Renew School

Band 3: Blind Eyes, Whangārei Boys’ High School, Kaitaia College

Solo/Duo 1: Isabela Cameron, Huanui College

Solo/Duo 2: Lucy Middleton, Whangārei Girls’ High School

Smokefree Best Vocals: Moberf, Kerikeri High School

Musicianship (jointly awarded): The bass player of Chicanery, Whangārei Boys High School, Whangārei Girls’ High School, Whangārei Intermediate.

Musicianship (jointly awarded): The lead guitar player of Chicanery, Whangārei Boys High School, Whangārei Girls’ High School, Whangārei Intermediate.

ZM Best Song: Moberf, Kerikeri High School (2nd song)

APRA Lyric Writers’ Award: Charissa Miles of Untamable Strange, Kerikeri High School.





Waipū thrash metal exponents Alien Weaponry are a previous national winners of Smokefreerockquest.



