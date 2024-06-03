The stage show Kōpū, in Kerikeri on June 25, is a showcase of music and theatre that pays tribute to our nannies, mothers, and aunties, performed by six talented wāhine Māori actors.

Kōpū is a showcase of music and theatre that pays tribute to our nannies, mothers, and aunties and is part of the Turner Centre and Matariki Pewhariangi Festival being held in the week of the Matariki public holiday.

This kāhui whetū of multi-talented performers weave live music, performance, poetry, and poi to share their experiences of wāhinetanga now — the day-and-night duality of being fiercely everything at once.

It’s on at the Turner Centre’s John Dalton Auditorium from 7.30pm on June 25.

Six talented wāhine Māori actors have come together to create and produce this groundbreaking show, which delighted audiences during its premiere season at Te Pou Theatre.

Directed by Amber Curreen, performers Tuakoi Ohia, Jane Leonard, Te Huamanuka Luiten-Apirana, Brady Peeti, Te Arohanui Korewha and Ngākirikiri Kershaw take you on a hilarious, honest and a no-holds-barred celebration of their experiences of wāhinetanga (womanhood) with live music, performance, poetry and poi.

Kōpū has been in development since 2021. After Covid cancelled the planned Auckland Arts Festival 2022 premiere presentation, the team spent the year workshopping and sharing exclusive public showings of the work in progress. Audiences came online into their Whare Whakaari Matihiko and saw behind the scenes and attended the Kōanga Festival showing at Basement Theatre.

Kōpū was originally commissioned by Auckland Arts Festival.

Warning: This show contains adult themes, coarse language, racial slurs and content that may be offensive to some.

Tickets are available at http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/may/kopu



