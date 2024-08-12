A working group has been formed to find solutions to storm water and wastewater problems on the Karikari Peninsula that have plagued locals for years.

Last month, members from Far North District Council and Ventia Waters spent the day in the area as part of a response plan to stormwater issues in the Tokerau Beach, Whatuwhiwhi and Karikari Peninsula areas.

The teams met with locals to discuss recent and historical issues before heading out to view problem areas. The new working group held its first official meeting on Friday, July 19 and agreed to: confirm the catchment area to be considered for immediate and long-term planning; confirm overland flows and existing stormwater infrastructure and its maintenance; and obtain a comprehensive understanding of the stormwater catchment with the goal of implementing a stormwater catchment plan and stormwater model for the area.

Education hui

The The Tai Tokerau Education Activation Hui, titled “Toi Ako, He Rautaki Ako”, is being held at Ngāwha Innovation Park on Thursday from 10am to 1.30pm.

Organisers say the hui is about “what is best for our mokopuna, not what the Government thinks is good for our mokopuna. Looking for our education solutions and activations to lead us forward”.

The hui has been organised by Te Pourewa o Ngāpuhi - a group of education influencers focused on the transformation of the education system for the betterment of education outcomes for Ngāpuhi mokopuna.

Daffodil Day

Northland College will be hosting a Daffodil Day breakfast later this month in aid of the Cancer Society’s most iconic and much-loved fundraising campaign. The campaign allows for generous New Zealanders to donate to help cancer patients and their families obtain care and practical support. Northland College’s event is to take place on August 30 at the college - email geraldine@northlandcollege.school.nz to book. Tickets are $25 and for adults, and tickets for children under 13 cost $1 per year of their age.