Ōpua-Paihia track closure extended
Damage to the Ōpua-Paihia Coastal Walkway caused by a slip in mid-July is more extensive than first thought and the track, between Smith Camp Rd and English Bay, is expected to remain closed for several more weeks.
Residents are being urged not to use the popular walkway due to the danger posed by unstable ground that has continued to shift since the slip occurred. Heavy rains have added to the health and safety risks with the site currently deemed too unsafe to work on by contractors.
Solutions to repair the slip and prevent it from happening again are being investigated. Far North District Council said warning signs and fencing installed to prevent access to part of the slip area have been regularly removed and vandalised, putting other walkers at risk.
Flooding work