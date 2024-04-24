People can make submissions on what they think will enhance Russell's iconic waterfront, in the Bay of Islands.

Rustle up those ideas

People can submit their ideas and initiatives to enhance Russell’s iconic waterfront at the Ray White Realty premises on the corner of Cass and York streets from April 24-May 3. About $90,000 from the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board was earmarked for the placemaking project in 2022 and will be a community-led initiative supported by the Far North District Council.

French Film Fest

Lovers of French films are in for a treat with the French Film Festival Aotearoa back for its 18th edition in 2024, bringing a selection of movies to Kerikeri. The festival takes place from May 29 to July 3. From epic two-part saga The Three Musketeers I - D’Artagnan & The Three Musketeers II - Milady based on Alexandre Dumas’ thrilling beloved classic novel, to standout period piece Rosalie, starring Benoît Magimel, and Cannes Film Festival main prize winner The Taste of Things starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp’s first French-language speaking role in Jeanne du Barry, this year’s festival has a record number of Festival de Cannes favourites in its programme. The movies will screen at Kerikeri’s Cathay Cinema and to get tickets, times and details of each movie go to frenchfilmfestival.co.nz.

Footpath project

A footpath project started in Rawene last week should be finished by July. The work involves adding two sections of footpath to fill in gaps in an existing path along Parnell St. The first section is at the intersection of Nimmo East St and Parnell St and the second section runs from Rāwene Primary School to Honey St. The project, costing around $800,000, began with the Nimmo St section which should take about two weeks to finish, depending on weather conditions. Once complete, work will begin on the primary school to Honey St section. The Nimmo East St section is 47m long and the work includes planter boxes, shrubs and bollards. The second section to Honey St is 326m long and includes new timber retaining walls, a new kerb and channel, underground drainage and a new 147m handrail and fencing along the edge of the retaining walls.

Kina barrens meeting

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Shane Jones is holding a public talk next month on how kina barrens in the Far North can be dealt with. Kina barrens - an area depleted of all life except for kina - are becoming a major issue in the Far North, as well as the rest of the country. Jones will host the discussion at Awanui Hotel, from 11am on May 10. Fisheries New Zealand is seeking feedback on two proposed measures to help address kina barrens and rebalance local ecosystems. The proposals include a new special permit for targeted culling, harvesting or translocation of kina and long-spined sea urchins, and options to increase recreational daily bag limits for kina in the Auckland East Fisheries Management Area, which includes Northland’s east coast. To submit on the proposals go to https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/ and find the relevant ones.



