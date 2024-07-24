Far North youth can show off their favourite outdoor space and win a prize. Far North District Council wants tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Youth can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities. Whether it’s a drawing, painting, or collage, the council wants to see youth visions of the Far North’s beautiful outdoors. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of its libraries or service centres. Entries close on August 8.

Traces, by Yon Ankersmit, is among works from 15 Far North artists on display at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery from the end of this month.

Artists on show

Fifteen Far North artists will be displaying their works in four exhibitions at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery.

Works from Rachel Barber, Clive Stone, Yon Ankersmit, Grace Campbell, Denise Corden, Anna Evans, Rose Gallagher, Julie Savory, Janette Walker, Kaye Cederman, Kellie Edwards, Sophie Foster, Diane Gardiner, Barbie Stevenson and Logan White will be on display from July 30 to August 25.

Barber, Stone and Ankersmit will each have their own exhibitions at Reyburn House, with the fourth showing the works of the other 12.

Assault charge

A woman is scheduled to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on July 26 on two charges of common assault. Police attended the scene at a hotel in Seaview Rd in Paihia after reports a woman allegedly assaulted two people before fleeing the property. A police spokesperson confirmed no one suffered serious injuries and the woman was taken into custody.

Hospo concerns

The Restaurant Association’s new survey results paint a “concerning” picture of the state of the hospitality industry. Businesses across the sector were grappling with significant challenges, including declining revenues, reduced customer numbers, and deteriorating mental health among operators, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said. The survey reveals 76% of businesses nationwide report their revenue is worse or significantly worse than last year. Also, 52% of those businesses cite managing the customer downturn as their biggest issue. Bidois urged business owners to reach out for help or someone to talk to, and encouraged customers to support their local hospitality business, whether it’s by dining out, ordering a takeaway or stopping by for a coffee.



