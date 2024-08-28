Pedestrian safety
Rāwene pedestrians can now put their best foot forward as a long-awaited footpath project nears completion. The work, which began in late March, added missing sections of footpath along Parnell Street between the village, Rāwene Hospital and Rāwene Primary School, creating a safer route for pedestrians and school children.
Restaurants get hats
Two Far North eateries have received prestigious ‘hats’ in the Cuisine Good Food Awards for 2024.
Sage, Paroa Bay Winery and Terra, in Paihia, were both awarded a hat - a sought after accolade in the restaurant and hospitality industry.