The Ōpua-to-Ōkiato car ferry in the Bay of Islands will run as normal during the day throughout the month in which the Ōkiato ferry ramp will undergo a $400,000 urgent upgrade.

The Ōpua-to-Ōkiato car ferry in the Bay of Islands will run as normal during the day throughout the month in which the Ōkiato ferry ramp will undergo a $400,000 urgent upgrade.

Ferry ramp upgrade

An urgent upgrade to the Ōkiato car ferry ramp will get under way on Monday, with Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL) investing $400,000 to replace the existing ramp and solidify the foundations. The project will require specialist commercial divers to work underwater each night between 10.30pm and 5am and will take about four weeks to complete.

The upgrade will not impact the day-to-day operations of the ferry, although there will be some localised noise.

A five-man dive team will undertake the repairs, rebuilding various sections of the concrete ramp foundation using steel, concrete and geocloth. Underwater hydraulic drills and various hand tools will also be used.

Repairs are expected to be completed by late September.

Kapa haka on show

Around 480 tamariki making up 12 kapa haka groups will perform as part of the Te Hui Ahurei o Ngāti Rēhia Kapa Haka festival at Whitiora Marae at Te Tii next week. The kapa haka festival runs from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing together schools from the Ngāti Rēhia hapū to celebrate cultural identity, pride, unity and respect for te ao Māori. Some participants spend up to six months perfecting their waiata, poi and kapa haka skills.

The Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board granted $5,000 to Ngāti Rēhia to assist with running costs such as marquee hire and stage equipment.

Entry to this celebration of Māori culture, community and whanaungatanga [kinship] is free and open to the public.

Daffodils with Dai

Show your support for Daffodil Day this Friday by donating to the Cancer Society of New Zealand’s street appeal. The annual fundraiser this year involves a comedy fundraiser on Thursday, August 24 at 8.30pm hosted by comedian Dai Henwood. The show will be broadcast live on Three, and all proceeds and money raised during the show will go to the Cancer Society.

Reading railroad

A group of Northlanders are helping to supply books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan. Rosario Aran, speaking on behalf of the group, said they wanted to do something practical to help after the Afghan government denied women access to books. They are asking others to donate to the cause on World Literacy Day, September 8, via worldliteracyfoundation.org/.

Not guilty plea

A woman charged with attempting to murder another woman in Kaitāia has entered not guilty pleas and been declared fit to stand trial. The Kaitāia woman first appeared in the High Court at Whangārei on February 14 on a charge of attempted murder relating to an event that occurred on February 8 in the Far North. At a disclosure hearing at the High Court in Whangārei last week, Justice Timothy Brewer told the woman’s lawyer, John Clearwater, the evidence so far was strong, and sought a resolution to free up trial time. “I would be pessimistic about giving an earlier resolution,” Clearwater answered. Clearwater is the woman’s third assigned lawyer since February. Further ESR test results are pending from the investigation, and a trial date has been scheduled in the High Court at Whangārei for July 2024.