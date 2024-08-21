Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Far North news in brief: Chainsaws donated; community funding and volunteers wanted

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Three Far North fire brigades, at Kaitāia, Houhora and Ahipara, have received donations of chainsaws from the Kaitāia Stihl Shop.

Three Far North fire brigades, at Kaitāia, Houhora and Ahipara, have received donations of chainsaws from the Kaitāia Stihl Shop.

Chainsaws for emergency work

Three Far North fire brigades will be aided in their vital emergency work after getting chainsaws from Kaitāia Stihl Shop.

The shop said our fire brigades here in the Far North have a huge input into our communities and to give a little back it has donated Stihl chainsaws to the Kaitāia, Houhora and Ahipara brigades towards them and their hard work.

The chainsaws were worth around $1200 and will prove crucial to the firefighters responding to emergencies.

Community funding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Te Hiku Community Board made almost $9000 of funding allocations at its August 13 meeting. It allocated $1800 to the Artisans Affair Event to be held in Te Ahu on September 6 and 7 and the Kaitāia Business Association was given $7095.49 for Kaitāia street cleaning and gardening.

This is about having some pride in our main town in Te Hiku and Kaitāia being ready for the summer and the opening of the Mangamuka Gorge in December.

Vollies wanted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming Focus Paihia working bee on September 7 from 9am to 1pm. The working bee aims to tidy up the tourist town before the busy summer season and includes planting and weeding, staining wooden seats and benches, painting fences and general maintenance. Email Tricia at tricia@tscott.kiwi if you can help or need more information.

Ramming investigation

Police responded to a traffic incident on Thursday in Kaitāia where a vehicle was seen intentionally ramming another around 3.46pm. A police unit was unable to locate the other vehicle and no other information has been made available to them.

Bay fundraiser

The Bay of Islands Pastoral & Industrial Show Association committee is hosting a fundraising dinner on October 5 to raise funds for remedial work to the Waimate North showgrounds hall.

About $80,000 is needed to replace the foundations of the hall, which was built in 1891 using voluntary labour, costing 78 eight pounds, one shilling and seven pence. Since then, the hall has been used for social events including meetings, dances, balls, weddings, birthdays, anniversary parties and funerals.

If you can help with items for an auction, or for tickets and tables for the dinner, email hello@theflowerbomb.co.nz and check the Bay of Islands P & I Show Facebook page for event updates


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand