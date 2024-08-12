Far North resident Mike Bentley has just released a book of poems on his life as a Palagi-Samoan New Zealander

Growing up as a Palagi-Samoan New Zealander has given Kaitāia man Mike Bentley a fairly unique perspective of the cultures he represents.

Now Bentley has released a book of poems outlining his experiences around the world as a baby boomer born into a mixed-race family.

He said the book of 30 poems is dedicated, among others, to his venerable grandmother Atua Fanane, Papamoa-based writer and historian Dr Trevor Bentley and the late Professor Albert Wendt, his esteemed mentor.

Michael Fanene Bentley was born in Samoa of the aiga (family) Gapia Tui Samoa, with his ancestral village Saleilu, in the Falealili district on Upolu Island.