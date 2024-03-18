Far North man Russell Hockley (centre) finally received his Nuclear Medal recently at Kaitāia RSA, 67 years after witnessing nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific. Also at the presentation were family members (from left) Karen Subritzky, Jacqueline Hiku, Russell Hockley Jr and Cynthia Shailes.

Far North man Russell Hockley (centre) finally received his Nuclear Medal recently at Kaitāia RSA, 67 years after witnessing nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific. Also at the presentation were family members (from left) Karen Subritzky, Jacqueline Hiku, Russell Hockley Jr and Cynthia Shailes.

It’s taken 67 years, but after witnessing nuclear explosions Far North man Russell Hockley’s family has finally received the King Charles III Nuclear Medal.

Hockley’s family is delighted that Kaitāia RSA and President Toss Kitchen allowed them to present this medal in front of friends, family and shipmates. Hockley is a Life Member and outgoing Patron of the Kaitāia RSA.

Daughter Cynthia Shailes said Russell E. Hockley, Russell Hockley’s son, had the honour of a few words and pinning the medal on his father.

“We have gathered here to present our father Russell Graham Hockley, signalman NZ15390 on HMNZS Rotoiti, finally after 67 years the King Charles III Nuclear Medal. I would like to acknowledge the work that Roy Sefton and many other sailors who fought a long battle not only with the bureaucracy but their own individual and family health issues to get recognition for his fellow ship mates and families,” he said.

In 1957, the New Zealand Prime Minister at the time, Sidney Holland, pledged support to Britain and the New Zealand Government approved Royal New Zealand Navy participation in what would be called Operation Grapple 1957-1958.

More than 358 New Zealand sailors served on HMNZS Pukaki and HMNZS Rotoiti and witnessed four nuclear explosions.

“[Now after] 67 years to get to this moment and I am privileged and honoured to be able to present this medal to our father,” Russell Hockley Jnr said.

“There are currently less than 100 sailors alive that went to Christmas Island on HMNZS Pukaki and Rotoiti. Thank you for your service to our country.”

Russell Hockley replied and thanked his whānau, friends, neighbours and the veterans that turned up to support him.

The King Charles III Nuclear Medal presented to Far North man Russell Hockley, 67 years after he was a signalman on HMNZS Rotoiti who witnessed nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific.

Hockley spoke for almost nine minutes and captivated everyone in the club with what he recalled with no notes and how vividly he remembered the last bomb.

He was aged just 17 then, and they were all in there protective gear goggles on. On the deck of the ship, they were told to sit and turn away from the blast. Then the countdown came. Once the bomb had been dropped, they were then allowed to stand and face the explosion - but the blast was so strong that they all saw the bones of their wrists and hands through the skin.

It was a mushroom inside a mushroom inside a mushroom and it just sucked everything up, Hockley recalled.

He touched on the families and all the health issues that have come from this and said he was proud to accept this medal on behalf of all the families of those that witnessed the explosions.

Shailes said it was great to see the number of private presentations that are taking place across the country.

“Every Grapple Veteran and their next of kin deserves it,” she said.

What is the King Charles III Nuclear Medal?

The medal is awarded to UK and Commonwealth Service and civilian personnel who served at the locations where the UK atmospheric nuclear tests were conducted, including the preparatory and clear-up phases, between 1952 and 1967.