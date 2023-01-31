Far North District Council Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward councillor Tāmati Rākena. Photo / Tania Whyte

Some Far North ratepayers will end up paying more for water and wastewater services under a proposed council water and wastewater rating system change.

Far North District Council (FNDC) is looking to move to district-wide water and wastewater rating to share increasing costs among communities.

FNDC Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward councillor Tāmati Rākena said everyone using council water and wastewater services would pay a universal rate for them, whichever scheme they used. Property owners would only be charged the universal rate for the services they were connected to.

As a result, some ratepayers would see water and wastewater rates increase as a result of the change proposal, he said. It could also see water and wastewater rates reduce for others.

Rākena said the aim of the universal rating proposal was to better manage affordability for households connected to council water and wastewater services, while also achieving compliance with council water and wastewater schemes.

Rākena said the increasing cost of providing water and wastewater infrastructure meant there was a danger these services would become unaffordable for smaller communities.

In the Far North, targeted rates for water and wastewater services are currently different depending on which scheme a property is connected to. For example, residents in Rāwene pay a different rate from those in Kerikeri for their water infrastructure.

“If adopted, many ratepayers will see a decrease in targeted water and wastewater rates under this proposal. However, some ratepayers will see an increase. I urge all property owners to review the table on our website to see how the proposal might change what they pay,” Rākena said.

Rākena said property owners who could access council water and wastewater services but chose not to would continue to pay the council’s current reduced ‘availability’ rate. This might change under the proposal.

“We’d like to hear from as many people as possible so we can make the best decision we can for the community. Our council website’s ’have your say‘ page has loads of information to help you make an informed decision on essentially one question – do you support the proposal to change the way we rate reticulated water and wastewater? That’s it, and you’re done,” Rākena said.

He said the proposal would have no impact on property owners who could not connect to council water or wastewater services.

“If you collect your own water and have your own septic system because you cannot connect to council services, then this proposal will have absolutely no impact on you or your rates.”

Rākena said FNDC was looking for more feedback from its 15,000-plus ratepayers about the water and wastewater rating system shift proposal.

Submissions close on February 16.

