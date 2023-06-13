Kai Kāuta graduates (grey aprons) with He Iwi Kotahi Tatou manager Debbie Davis, Kirsten Holtz from Mama’s Kitchen, and course facilitator Alex McGregor (black aprons). Photo / Supplied

Far North cooking graduates are learning to “eat well while spending less” thanks to community organisation He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust’s 10-week cooking programme.

Five participants graduated from the programme, called Kai Kāuta, this month, preparing a hākari for their whānau and community utilising their newfound skills.

Based in Moerewa, the trust has been facilitating the weekly cooking lessons — providing practical advice on growing kai, on safety tips while in the kitchen, and how to use food in a way that benefits whānau and communities.

The organisation uses its community pātaka to grow the community’s understanding of how to incorporate new ingredients and build confidence to develop their cooking skills.

Pamela-Anne Simon, of He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust, said the lessons were held in a fun, social environment and helped build mental health resilience.

“Our community have loved getting involved with this programme. It’s a family affair with tamariki, partners and friends also welcome to attend.

“Kai Kāuta has helped to encourage broader understanding of how to access healthy, affordable kai to feed and nourish their whānau.”

Programme graduate and mother of six Mahinerangi Wihapi said the course had changed her perspective on cooking.

“I learned so much about how to make my meals go further using vegetables and ingredients from the pātaka — I’m spending less while still eating well.”

The course is based on a framework of recipes developed by Whangarei mum Kirsten Holtz, a vlogger and founder of Mumma’s Kitchen.

“Their kaupapa is something to be proud of and something I am proud to have a part in,” she said.

The organisation used a contributory grant as part of the Ministry of Social Development’s Food Secure Communities programme to develop and deliver the kaupapa.

MSD regional commissioner Graham MacPherson said the funding aimed to support communities to work collaboratively on plans and initiatives that promoted food sovereignty.

“With the rising cost of living and unpredictable weather affecting food producers, many are finding it difficult to afford healthy kai.

“We’re pleased to support He Iwi Kotahi Tatou Trust with the rollout of Kai Kāuta, providing foundational knowledge for whānau to understand how to provide nourishing meals on a budget.”