Family trying to raise $700,000 for dad’s life-saving cancer treatment in Australia

A Wairarapa family are attempting to raise $700,000 to get their dad over to Australia for a life-saving treatment as he battles terminal cancer.

Simon Hayes, 52, was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, an aggressive form of blood cancer, in late 2022.

He immediately began chemotherapy and was expected to make a full recovery.

Before the diagnosis, his daughter Ella said her dad was the epitome of health and did CrossFit five days a week.

After a year of several rounds of chemotherapy, last week their family was told he had just 12 months to live, but he is refusing to give up.

Hayes’ treatment would involve CAR T-cell therapy through the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne. The treatment is believed to provide encouraging results, Ella said, but can run to $700,000.

In addition, while the treatment is being administered, Hayes and his wife Donnella must move to Australia, which will mean leaving their five children and two grandchildren in New Zealand.

Simon with his six children and their partners

Ella, his sixth child, is over in Australia already, after moving there last month to help boost her career.

She would do anything to help her dad get his spark back, which she said the cancer has dulled.

“He’s a very determined person He’s always been the kind of the strong ones that we all kind of go to lean on,” Ella said.

“But this has dulled it down for him, which has been really unfortunate to see.”

Simon Hayes with one of his two grandchildren.

She said her family has been “trying to hang in there for each other” but hopes to have an actual plan for his treatment soon.

Hayes had not lost his “go-getter attitude” Ella said, and was determined to fight this disease, whatever the cost.

“So he is not one to shy away from a challenge, he’s always, he’s always been very confident,” Ella said.

The Givealittle page has already raised $25,000, but this is only a small drop in the bucket for Hayes’ treatment. If you would like to help the Hayes family, you can donate here

