British hiker Eli Sweeting has been missing in Milford Sound since Sunday. Photo / Supplied

“Thank you so so much to everyone out there looking for Eli. I feel so hopeless being so far away but it’s reassuring the effort going in to find him. If anyone spoke to him please reach out to the police with information.”

Police previously told NZME that search teams were mindful of the tricky terrain and weather warnings, which could potentially hamper search efforts.

Detective Tracy Ward said a large number of resources have been working through arduous terrain, supported by helicopter crews.

Eli Sweeting failed to return from a solo day-trip hike in the Mitre Peak area in Milford Sound. Photo / Mike Scott

The search is being supported by Land Search and Rescue teams from Fiordland, Catlins, Tokonui, Clutha, and Southland, Southern Lakes Helicopters, Heli-Otago, Southland Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, specialised Search and Rescue dogs from both Wakatipu and Dunedin, and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue teams.

“There is also a huge amount of local support being provided by tourism operator Real NZ at Milford Sound. Roughly 60 search and rescue volunteers, 10 police staff and numerous helicopter and tourism staff are working hard to find the missing man.”

A police incident management team is in place in Invercargill, supporting a forward command base at Milford Sound.

”The search area is relatively contained but incredibly rugged and difficult to navigate once off the track. At times, the search teams are only able to progress 250 metres in an hour. While no items of interest have been positively linked to the missing man, a number of clues are being followed up on, and we remain hopeful that there will be a positive outcome," Ward said.

“The man we are looking for is experienced in the outdoors, and we believe he has suitable clothing and provisions, which can make all the difference.”

Ward said police still needed to hear from anyone who was in the area on Sunday if they haven’t already spoken with police.

Please contact the police by making a report online or by calling 105, referencing the event number P062448221.