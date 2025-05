Albanese wins Australian election, Kiwis worry about wild weather, and 3D-printed limbs help child amputees in Gaza.

Search and Rescue teams are entering Milford Sound this morning after a hiker failed to return home yesterday evening.

Police were advised late Sunday that a man who had gone out hiking in Milford Sound in the Mitre Peak area had failed to return home.

Search and Rescue teams will be heading out this morning to search for the man which will include the use of a helicopter, a police spokesperson said.

There are no further details available at this stage.