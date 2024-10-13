Crawford had allegedly met with women via dating apps in Italy, the United States, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Afghanistan, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand, and police had earlier asked the women to come forward to assist.

France Crawford’s relatives, including some in New Zealand and in the Netherlands where her parents are from, added to the police announcement with their own online appeals for people to come forward with information, the Daily Mail reported.

Robert Crawford, 47, has been charged with his wife's murder.

‘At the request of the family, please share!’ a cousin in the Netherlands wrote.

‘The more it is shared, the bigger the reach - information or tips are internationally sought!’

Another relative who shared the appeal wrote: “If anyone knows anything about this please get in touch with Queensland Police”.

“Frances is my uncle’s sister and the family is really hurting now. Your love and support would be appreciated.”

Several family members and friends have also used a photo of Frances as their Facebook profile photo as a tribute to her.

In the comments section of some of the posts, her mother wrote: “Our beautiful girl”.

Frances Crawford has been remembered as a loving mother, beloved daughter, sister and friend. Photo / Queensland Police

Following the news of Crawford’s arrest, Frances’ grieving family released a statement saying her passing was a “very difficult blow” for them and especially her three children.

“Frances Crawford will be remembered as a loving mother, beloved daughter, sister and friend and dedicated health professional and valued member of her church and community,” the statement read.

“Her death has been devastating to us all, even more so given the circumstances.

“Frances’ passing will profoundly affect each of us for the rest of our lives, but none more so than her three beautiful children. They are wonderful young adults who will continue Frances’ legacy.

“They have been dealt a very difficult blow indeed as they each embark on their own journeys, however with the support of family and good people around them, they will not be defined by this or what has gone before.”

The family thanked police, their community and the media but said they are now focused on “seeking justice for Frances”.

‘While today is a step forward, sadly nothing will bring Frances back to us. We know we still have a long and difficult road ahead, both in grieving Frances and processing what has occurred,” they added.

Australian police released footage last Thursday that showed detectives speaking to Crawford, who was barefoot and dressed in T-shirt and shorts at his home, and placing him under arrest before escorting him to a police car.

He was then driven into Ipswich watchhouse in Queensland where he leaned forward to try and hide his face from the cameras.

Crawford, has been charged with one count of murder and misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Frances was a psychologist while her husband was a RAAF Squadron Leader who operated out of the Royal Australian Air Force base at Amberley, about 8km southwest of Ipswich.

Crawford put up their family home for rent on Airbnb for $350 a night last month, making no mention in the listing about the tragic incident in July.

“Our house [is] a short drive to Toowoomba, and beautifully positioned to relax and enjoy the peace and serenity of nature,” the listing added.

It was, however removed after media publicity.

Crawford’s matter is next due before Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 25.

