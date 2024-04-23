The family of Stuart Ellwood, of Foxton, will fly a flag in his honour at an Anzac Day parade tomorrow.

The family of Stuart Ellwood, of Foxton, will fly a flag in his honour at an Anzac Day parade tomorrow.

The family of a young Foxton man killed in Vietnam more than 50 years ago will fly a memorial flag in his honour at the Anzac Day service tomorrow.

Stuart Ellwood was killed while serving his country in Vietnam in 1968. He was just 20.

Members of Ellwood’s family, active in ensuring his memory and those of others who served are not forgotten, will carry a memorial flag and his medals at a civic service at Foxton.

Gunner Stuart Ellwood.

Ellwood’s sister Ngaire Newland said their brother Lenny and his son Darren would also attend the parade to raise a flag that was presented to Ellwood’s parents.

“We try our best to keep Stuart’s memory alive. Not just Stuart either, of all those who fought and served,” she said.

“We are always conscious that no one should be forgotten.

“The cool thing is more and more of the family, as they grow, want to know about Uncle Stuart and learn more.”

Over the years, nieces and nephews were keen to take Stuart’s medals to school to explain to their classmates what they knew of war and Anzac Day and tell his story.

Ellwood was the third of seven children brought up in Foxton.

He died on Waitangi Day in 1968 after suffering a fatal chest wound, one of 37 New Zealand soldiers killed in a conflict that left more than three million dead over two decades.

The late Stuart Ellwood.

His body was flown back to Foxton where he was given a full military burial.

There is a room dedicated to his memory at the local library Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.