The court was told that she was over the drink-drive limit, had been using methamphetamine and was driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in a residential part of Flaxmere, Hastings, when she struck Emma-Jane.
The girl’s death was witnessed by her 15-year-old sister, who was riding a scooter alongside her.
Pineaha was enraged by the idea that her boyfriend may have been having an affair and had just come from his house, where she deliberately drove into another woman’s vehicle three times.
Shortly before hitting Emma-Jane, Pineaha rear-ended a van at a roundabout and then narrowly missed another car as she drove away.
Justice La Hood began with a starting point of seven years, uplifted it by three months for Pineaha’s criminal history, then deducted 25% for her guilty plea.
He gave a further discount of 15% for her personal circumstances, which included a childhood exposed to alcohol, drugs and violence, including a short time in state care, her battles with addiction and for remorse.
After the discounts were applied, he came to an end sentence of four years and five months, with no minimum non-parole period.
Pineaha’s release date will be determined by the Parole Board.
