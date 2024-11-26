Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Family of Blenheim homicide victim shocked and confused

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A homicide investigation has been launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead in her Blenheim home.

A homicide investigation has been launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead in her Blenheim home.

The family of a Blenheim homicide victim has been left feeling “shocked and utterly lost for words” after her alleged murder.

A homicide investigation was launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead at a property in Blenheim on Monday morning.

Her nephew, Jarrod, paid tribute to Sheehan in a post online, saying he was “angry” and “confused but mostly sad”.

“I’m shocked and utterly lost for words about what has happened to my Aunty Jenny,” he said.

Jarrod said he still “can’t comprehend” what happened and “probably never will understand” how it could happen, “especially in Blenheim”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He described Sheehan as having an “infectious laugh”.

A homicide investigation has been launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead in her Blenheim home.
A homicide investigation has been launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead in her Blenheim home.

“Mainly I’m sad for my kids, who she loved and treated like her own grandchildren ... I genuinely felt the love she shared for our kids and that’s something I will never forget,” he said.

Jarrod said he felt “robbed of time that I’ll never get again”. He said he will think of Sheehan every time he hears a song by Elvis and smile when something “quirky reminds me of her”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I hope to remember her stories so she continues to live through them and we can laugh for many years to come,” he said.

Police were called to a property on Muller Rd in Blenheim at around 8.30am Monday.

A 55-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in Blenheim District Court yesterday.

The accused was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to next appear at the High Court in Wellington on December 13.

Police say they are “not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident”.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand