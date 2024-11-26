A homicide investigation has been launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead in her Blenheim home.

The family of a Blenheim homicide victim has been left feeling “shocked and utterly lost for words” after her alleged murder.

A homicide investigation was launched after Jennifer Sheehan was found dead at a property in Blenheim on Monday morning.

Her nephew, Jarrod, paid tribute to Sheehan in a post online, saying he was “angry” and “confused but mostly sad”.

“I’m shocked and utterly lost for words about what has happened to my Aunty Jenny,” he said.

Jarrod said he still “can’t comprehend” what happened and “probably never will understand” how it could happen, “especially in Blenheim”.