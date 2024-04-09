Connor Lamb died following a motorcycle crash in Auckland's Eden Terrace.

The mother of Connor James Lamb, who died following a motorcycle crash in Auckland’s CBD, has paid tribute to her son, calling him “dearly loved.”

Sally Woodfield said the 27-year-old, who died following a crash on State Highway 16, Eden Terrace on Sunday night had the hugest heart, gave the biggest hugs, was kind, generous and funny.

“He was so full of life and adventure – he played ice hockey as a teenager and later enjoyed fishing, camping, surfing, snowboarding and riding his motorbike with his mates. He loved music, music festivals and concerts,” she said.

“Connor was a beautiful soul with a cheeky sense of humour and will be remembered for the love he had of family and his friends – if you were loved by Connor you really knew you were so loved. There will forever be a hole in our hearts.”

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Grafton Rd in Auckland Central. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The crash, which only involved the motorcycle, was called into police at 8.45pm.

A police spokesperson earlier said the motorcyclist was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Woodfield said there has been overwhelmed by the avalanche of messages from his wider family, his friends, and those who knew him through his work as a plumber at Matthews Plumbing and Gasfitting where he has worked for six and a half years.

Lamb’s 12-year-old nephew said, “Uncle Connor is one of the most important people I will ever EVER know.”

“He was my person, he understood me in a way no one else can, he liked things I like and he listened to me. He was so important to me... the most important.”

