Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Family mourns 73-year-old Wairoua grandfather after unexplained death

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Christopher Durdy, 73, was found unresponsive at his Wairoa home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

Christopher Durdy, 73, was found unresponsive at his Wairoa home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

  • Family members are mourning Christopher Durdy, 73, who died unexpectedly in Wairoa yesterday.
  • Durdy was remembered as an avid gardener, shearer, fisherman, and “top bloke” with many friends.
  • Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the death is “unexplained”, with inquiries and a post-mortem underway.

Family members are mourning the “top bloke” who died unexpectedly in Wairoa yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a Lucknow St address at about 4pm yesterday after 73-year-old Christopher Durdy was found unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as “unexplained”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Durdy’s daughter Christina posted to Facebook her dad was an avid gardener, great shearer, excellent fisherman, and kai diver who “shared his catch always”.

“Being a top bloke to people, whether he met while travelling around the world in his younger days or at the Clyde.

“He’s quite a popular guy with so many many great mates, and the ladies knew him as quite the catch!”

Christopher Durdy, 73, was found unresponsive at his Wairoa home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook
Christopher Durdy, 73, was found unresponsive at his Wairoa home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

She described him as “always full of life”, and “every time was always a good time”.

“No doubt he will be sorely missed, and the phone calls to us all are now cherished for the rest of our time.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the death was being treated as “unexplained”, and inquiries were under way.

“A scene examination will commence at the property today, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out,” he said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand