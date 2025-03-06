- Family members are mourning Christopher Durdy, 73, who died unexpectedly in Wairoa yesterday.
- Durdy was remembered as an avid gardener, shearer, fisherman, and “top bloke” with many friends.
- Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the death is “unexplained”, with inquiries and a post-mortem underway.
Emergency services were called to a Lucknow St address at about 4pm yesterday after 73-year-old Christopher Durdy was found unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as “unexplained”.