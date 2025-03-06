Durdy’s daughter Christina posted to Facebook her dad was an avid gardener, great shearer, excellent fisherman, and kai diver who “shared his catch always”.

“Being a top bloke to people, whether he met while travelling around the world in his younger days or at the Clyde.

“He’s quite a popular guy with so many many great mates, and the ladies knew him as quite the catch!”

Christopher Durdy, 73, was found unresponsive at his Wairoa home yesterday afternoon. Photo / Facebook

She described him as “always full of life”, and “every time was always a good time”.

“No doubt he will be sorely missed, and the phone calls to us all are now cherished for the rest of our time.”

He is survived by his children and grandchildren.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the death was being treated as “unexplained”, and inquiries were under way.

“A scene examination will commence at the property today, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out,” he said.

